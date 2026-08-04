The Nike Kobe 10 Protro: Remastering the 2015 Design
Product News
More than a decade after Kobe Bryant laced up the 10 for the first time, the Kobe 10 Protro debuts with a new flexible, more breathable mesh upper, upgraded cushioning and a traction system designed for today's game.
The Nike Kobe 10 Protro is here. Originally released in 2015, the Kobe 10 returns as a Protro (performance retro) with meaningful updates to the upper, cushioning, traction and outsole. This isn't a reprint. Every part of the shoe has been obsessed, tested and upgraded.
Quick Takeaways
- The Nike Kobe 10 Protro features a redesigned engineered mesh upper with improved breathability and flexibility.
- Cushion 3.0 replaces the original midsole foam, paired with a new full-length Zoom Strobel for added court feel and responsiveness.
- The outsole traction pattern was redesigned using computational design, while staying rooted in the original design intent.
- The carbon fibre forefoot wing—an iconic Kobe 10 detail that helps with stability—is carried over intact.
- A Flyknit version of the Kobe 10 Protro is also releasing in 2027, offering a more dynamic fit and will also include ZoomX foam in place of Cushion 3.0 underfoot.
- The Halo is the Kobe 10 Protro launch colourway, with many more to follow, including some classic colourways.
What's New in the Nike Kobe 10 Protro?
The Protro process has a clear mandate. As the Kobe product team put it:
"Every time we Protro a model, we want to affect every part of the shoe. From upper to underfoot, we want to update in a meaningful way."
Here's what changed on the Kobe 10 and why.
Upper: More Breathable, More Flexible
The original Kobe 10 was the first shoe in the Kobe series to use a seamless textile upper. The Protro keeps that direction but takes it a step further. The engineered mesh has been redesigned with a contoured reinforcement structure that creates visible mesh windows on the vamp and side of the shoe. You can see the different layers, and you can feel the difference the moment you flex it.
The goal, as the Kobe product team described it, was being "intentionally reductive but still allowing to have the same support so it's more breathable."
A fit band across the forefoot maintains stability even as material was removed, so you're not sacrificing lockdown for breathability. The last was also widened slightly in the forefoot for more room.
Midsole: Cushion 3.0 and Full-Length Zoom Strobel
The original Kobe 10 used Lunarlon foam with a heel Zoom bag. The Protro replaces this with Cushion 3.0, a newer, more responsive formulation encased in a softened outer frame. The TPU rand holds the foam together under load—without it, softer foams tend to absorb energy rather than return it.
The bigger addition is the full-length Zoom Strobel, which is a thin cushioning layer built into the footbed. Positioned closer to the foot than a bottom-loaded Zoom bag, it delivers a responsive, cushioned feel across the entire footbed, especially in the forefoot, which could feel thin on the original after extended wear. It's a change proven successful in other Nike basketball models and brings the Kobe 10 Protro in line with where modern underfoot construction has gone.
Outsole: Generative Traction, Updated for Today's Game
The Kobe 10 was considered best-in-class for traction when it launched, but as the product team noted, that's "best in class for that time period".
When they wear-tested the original pattern during Protro development, the ratings weren't where they needed to be. So they went back to the original design files.
What they discovered was revealing. The original outsole was built on a traction pattern derived from Nike Sport Research Lab movement data, not sketched arbitrarily. The Protro restores that logic. Blades run heel-to-forefoot for lateral and medial containment, while perpendicular blades handle forward and backward stopping. The visual reads differently from the OG, but the science underneath is the same.
Wear testing between the first and second development rounds showed a significant jump in traction ratings.
"We did it with intent, and there was science behind it as well," said one member of the Kobe product team.
What Stays the Same?
The carbon fibre forefoot wing, positioned under the rand near the pinky toe for lateral support on cuts, remains unchanged. It's one of the most recognised structural details in the Kobe 10, and it carries over into the Protro exactly as it was.
The classic Kobe messaging is also retained. This is the hidden embossed language Kobe started putting on various versions of his signature shoes' midsole. The message: Endure and Conquer.
Kobe 10 Protro: Engineered Mesh vs Flyknit
The Kobe 10 Protro releases in two upper constructions, and the right one depends on what you're looking for.
The engineered mesh version is the everyday performer. It's cushioned, responsive and built to play in. Colourway storytelling happens through prints and treatments on the upper, so what you see on the outside is a big part of what you're getting.
The Flyknit version is the elite build by design. The upper wraps the foot more precisely, the cushioning–ZoomX instead of Cushion–is lighter and more responsive underfoot and adjustable lacing cables let you fine-tune your fit.
The product team traced the Flyknit's position in the Kobe line back to its origins:
"The elite models kind of came towards playoff time," said Kobe Product Manager Indy Ashford. "Kobe was always trying to get that advantage, even if it's a second, where he can turn around faster, or just be a little more responsive."
Nike Kobe 10 Protro Release Dates
Kobe 10 Protro releases have been rolling out across 2026 and 2027. Engineered mesh versions launch first; Flyknit models are coming in 2027. Release dates are announced via Nike SNKRS and Nike.com ahead of each drop.
Nike Kobe 10 Protro: FAQ
What Are the Kobe 10 Protro Release Dates?
Kobe 10 Protro releases have been rolling out in 2026 and 2027. Engineered mesh versions launch first; Flyknit models follow later in the cycle. Specific dates are announced on Nike SNKRS and Nike.com ahead of each drop.
What Colourways Is the Kobe 10 Protro Releasing In?
Confirmed Kobe 10 Protro colourways include the Halo and the Blue Lagoon. Additional colourways will be announced as the release schedule progresses.
What Is the Difference Between the Kobe 10 Protro Engineered Mesh and Flyknit?
The engineered mesh version uses Cushion 3.0 foam and a full-length Zoom Strobel. It's the more graphic-forward option and sits at a lower price point. The Flyknit version adds ZoomX foam for a lighter, more responsive feel, with zone-specific Flyknit construction for dynamic fit and cables for lockdown adjustability.
What Are Kobe Protro Releases?
Kobe Protro releases are updated versions of Kobe Bryant's original signature shoes. Each Protro applies modern performance technology, such as new foams, materials and traction, to an existing Kobe silhouette while preserving its original design. Kobe Protro releases have included the Kobe 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11—and now 10.
What Does the Hidden Language Say on the Kobe 10?
This hidden language is something that Kobe Bryant began embedding in his shoes starting with the Kobe 5. On the Kobe 10, the code reads: Endure and Conquer. It's embossed on the midsole and carried forward into the Protro.