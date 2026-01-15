The All-New Nike ACG Zegama: The Ultimate Trail-Running Shoe for Tackling Tough Terrain 

"The ACG Zegama is designed, tested and engineered for max cushioning and comfort for the most rugged trail adventures", says Nike ACG Footwear director Brenden McAleese. "Thanks to feedback from athletes who push the limits, we've obsessed every detail to ensure the ACG Zegama can handle any distance. From the moment you lace up, the wider toe box and trail-tuned ZoomX foam are noticeable, helping you venture into wild, technical terrain in confidence".

Enhanced with forward-thinking technologies based on feedback from athlete testing done during its development, the Nike ACG Zegama feels lightweight, ultra-cushioned and responsive, yet also stable on unpredictable, uneven trails. This seeming paradox is the result of an exposed combination midsole constructed of Nike ZoomX and Cushlon 3.0 foam. Even more unique is the placement of these technologies below the foot.

This cutting-edge midsole construction is only the start of what makes the Nike ACG Zegama the ideal trail-running shoe. The confidence wearers feel when navigating rocky terrain in unreliable wet and dry weather conditions for multiple days at a time is no coincidence—a Vibram Megagrip outsole with an improved lug pattern and strategic rubber coverage is incorporated for enhanced traction and durability. In addition, a forefoot rock plate helps runners move across rocky trails, while a modified heel bump improves foot placement in technical terrain.

"The ACG Zegama has the same comfort and stability as its predecessor, which I already loved as a daily trainer, and adds more responsiveness that makes it really fun to race in", says All Conditions Racing Department athlete Caleb Olson, winner of the 2025 Western States Endurance Run. "It's a sturdy shoe that's a great option for more technical races, when I'm moving through rocky terrain and need my feet to be comfortable and cushioned all day".