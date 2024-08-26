Keep your backpack light with these essentials from Nike
Buying guide
Lightweight backpacking gear is essential for staying strong on the trail. Here's what to consider.
Whether you're putting in a couple of miles from your car to your campsite or you're on a multi-day trek, the weight of your backpack will be a major factor for maintaining your energy—not to mention your mood. One research review suggests backpack placement and load can also determine which muscles you activate and how well you move as you walk.
Given the importance of a properly weighted and fitted backpack, choosing ultra-lightweight items for backpacking is crucial. That includes your clothes and shoes. Here are Nike picks for the best lightweight backpacking gear, from head to toe.
Best hat for backpacking: Nike Terra
You might think a beanie won't add much weight to your bag, but every gram counts when it comes to lightweight backpacking. That's why choosing a hat that's warm but not heavy is a must, and the Nike Terra is a top option. The knit is soft, and the combination of polyester and nylon means it has just the right amount of stretch while staying lightweight.
Best gaiter for backpacking: Nike Trail
Although scarves can be useful for warmth, they tend to be cumbersome when you're hiking and they often add more weight than you need, which is why gaiters are a great choice for backpacking. The Nike Trail Running Wrap is an ultra-lightweight option with Nike Dri-FIT technology to move sweat away from your skin. Plus, it has three envelope-style pockets you can put ice into for hotter days.
Best rain jackets for backpacking: Trail Aireez (men) and Essential Repel (women)
Prepping for cooler, wet weather requires the right amount of layering, starting with a rain jacket—but jackets can weigh you down, which is why options like the Nike Trail Aireez Men's Running Jacket and Nike Essential Repel Women's Jacket are so valuable. Both are lightweight, durable and water-repellent. Breathable vents are just one of the features that make these jackets stand out. When dry weather is in the forecast, the Aireez jacket packs down into its own pocket for convenience.
Best long-sleeve top for backpacking: Nike ACG Goat Rocks (women) and Dri-FIT Legend (men)
Much like the right rain layer, your long-sleeve top should perform a dual function, and the Nike ACG Goat Rocks top for women and Dri-FIT Legend for men take on that task. Both are sweat-wicking, lightweight tops that help keep you dry on even the sweatiest hikes. The ACG also has built-in UV protection and thumbholes that keep the top in place as you move, so it's comfy as well as functional. The Legend has a looser fit than a standard base layer, making it a versatile choice.
Best short-sleeve top for backpacking: Nike Primary (men) and Nike One Classic (women)
For warmer days or as your base layer, the Nike Primary for men and the Nike One Classic for women are versatile choices. They offer sweat-wicking features through Nike Dri-FIT technology, and the Primary also has underarm ventilation that keeps you cool and dry. Plus, the knit fabric on both feels buttery soft, which is a big plus if you've been carrying your pack for a couple of hours or more.
Best trousers for backpacking: Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Lightweight
Even when you're camping in the desert, the nights can get cool. Fleece is the best option for staying cosy, but tends to be bulky—except for the Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Joggers, which offer insulating warmth for all genders without weight and thickness. The slimmer style and lightweight knit fabric are ideal for wearing as you trek.
Best socks for backpacking: Nike Spark Lightweight
Not only can thick cotton socks take up more space in a backpack, but they can also trap moisture like sweat when you're wearing them. Making the pivot to an option like the Nike Spark Lightweight Socks can save you room, lighten your load, and provide cushioning and sweat-wicking features. They even have reflective design elements in key areas, which is helpful when hiking at dawn or dusk.
Best shoes for backpacking: Nike Ultrafly
Nike offers a wide selection of lightweight kicks that work well when you want to transition out of heavier hiking boots at your campsite. One pair that's ideal for throwing into your lightweight-backpacking gear mix is the Nike Ultrafly, trail racing shoes for both women and men. They have a carbon plate and ZoomX foam for comfort and performance, as well as an outsole made with Vibram Megagrip for incredible traction on any trail.
Words by Elizabeth Millard