Trained Podcast: Boost Your Mobility With Kelly Starrett
Coaching
Nagging injuries got the best of you? This physiotherapist's approach to movement might be the relief you need.
Trained is a podcast exploring the cutting edge of holistic fitness.
Becoming your most athletic self isn't just about going harder, lifting heavier or running faster. According to Kelly Starrett, a doctor of physiotherapy, improving your performance starts with nailing the basics. On this episode, the CrossFit trainer and co-founder of The Ready State joins host Jaclyn Byrer to tell us how to build a solid fitness foundation by maximising our movement and mobility. He explains the basic skills that can help prevent injury and how they're consistently utilised across all areas of sport and fitness. He also breaks down how anyone can stay fit—in or out of the gym.
"It's not just 'whoever does the most work wins'. It's 'who's the most skilled and how do those skills give me better transferability?'"
Kelly Starrett
DPT, CrossFit trainer and co-founder of The Ready State
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Jaclyn at trained@nike.com and she'll see what she can do.