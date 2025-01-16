Spring into action swiftly and seamlessly with the Zion 4 from Jordan Brand
Product news
The enhanced design of the fourth-generation Zion builds upon the signature shoe's excellence in strength and speed while upping its cushioning and durability.
- The design of Jordan Brand's new Zion 4 emphasises the strength and speed that characterises NBA superstar Zion Williamson's style of play.
- Highlights include a computationally designed outsole for added on-court durability, as well as a Cushlon 3.0 drop-in midsole and full-length parabolic Air Zoom strobel for a springy, double-stacked layer of cushioning.
- Zion's fourth signature silhouette will soon be released on Jordan.com and at select retailers.
Jordan Brand has welcomed a fourth-generation Zion to its line-up of signature basketball shoes. Built to accentuate the combination of strength and speed that Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans is known to display on the court, the Zion 4 features an added emphasis on comfort and durability.
Designed to help players spring into action quickly and seamlessly transition from move to move, the low-top Zion 4 stays true to the drop-in midsole structure of its predecessor and keeps the same focus on responsiveness, containment and impact protection. This latest version benefits from several enhancements, appealing to those seeking a comfortable and durable sneaker.
New features of the fourth-generation Zion include its upgraded Cushlon 3.0 drop-in midsole on top of a full-length parabolic Air Zoom strobel. This combination gives players a double-stacked layer of cushioning that helps them act quickly and land smoothly. A computationally designed outsole is extra durable in high-wear areas and features additional traction where players need it most.
Along with the new functional features of the silhouette come several new colourways with a sleek and stylish appeal. The shoe will be released in Damascus Steel, an eye-catching colourway featuring a striking combination of silver, black, pale yellow and green.
Two additional colourways expand on motifs introduced by the Zion 3. Mud to Marble, a sleek chocolate-brown colourway accented by a pale green, alludes to Williamson's hard work making it "out of the mud", as he has described his journey from a small South Carolina town to the NBA. Forged in Fire, consisting of a fiery combination of orange, black and white, also references the basketball star's road to success from humble beginnings. In addition to these, a yet-to-be-released white-and-black colourway adds a classic touch to the Zion 4 line-up.
The Zion 4 will soon be available on Jordan.com and at select retail locations.