How Much Exercise Do Kids Really Need?

Help your kids grow up healthy and strong by using these targets as a guide.
From toddlers to teenagers, the ideal amount of activity for your kids will grow as they do. But how much movement is enough? In this article we asked industry experts just how much activity our kids should be aiming for in each age bracket, and what parents can do to help them get there.
There's a reason—OK, lots of reasons—why exercise is built into school programming, either in the form of classroom activities, playtime or PE. Research suggests that regular physical activity throughout childhood promotes better heart, bone, muscle and brain development and health, is associated with improved cognition and academic performance, and can help increase confidence and self-esteem.
Leaving your kiddo's fitness to the pros is one thing. Playing their PE teacher is another. If you're wondering exactly how much exercise your kid really needs, and what kind is best based on their age, consider this article, full of tips from leading experts and organisations, as your activity-planning guide. (P.S. These guidelines are for the average child in the US—recommendations vary slightly by country, and you should always consult your paediatrician on any questions or concerns.)
Toddlers (2- to 3-Year-Olds)
Once your child can walk, they want to be on the go constantly. This is the time to help them develop body-spatial awareness, fundamental motor skills (such as running, jumping and catching), coordination, problem-solving and creative-thinking skills, and imagination, says Sarah Moore, PhD, a faculty member in the Department of Therapeutic Recreation at Douglas College, who studies the impact of physical activity for children.
"Any kind of movement—playing, walking, crawling on the couch—counts."
Sarah Moore, PhD, Dept. of Therapeutic Recreation at Douglas College
Preschool Kids (4-Year-Olds)
All of the abilities that kids start developing as toddlers are carried over into their preschool years, but now that they're talking and understanding more, you can (and should) use exercise to help them learn cooperation, strong social skills, a sense of routine and rule-following, says Moore. Research also shows that regular physical activity during the preschool years specifically can support better motor development and help prevent child obesity.
5- to 8-Year-Olds
At this age, kids have developed a decent amount of motor skills, coordination and strength—enough that they should be able to run with proper form, hang from a bar for at least 10 seconds, skip, perform bodyweight exercises (like sit-ups) and ride a bike without stabilisers. Consistent exercise can have a real impact on their physical health and fitness, Moore says, but this is also when activity goes beyond that. Now is the time that exercise can boost their sense of identity and self-esteem, research suggests.
9- to 12-Year-Olds
Kids are always building on skills they've learned earlier, but this is the age that many of those talents really start to click. As they enter double-digits, children generally have refined neuromuscular coordination, which means they should have better accuracy for movements like kicking and throwing—ideal for organised sports, says Moore. This is the key time to increase their bone mass and strength via weight-bearing activities (adult-supervised, of course), she adds, as they're not far off from puberty which naturally changes their bodies. Because kids at this age are impressionable and dealing with more on the social and emotional front, Moore says that now's also your best chance to establish exercise as a source of confidence, a coping mechanism for stress and an enjoyable lifelong habit.
"Establish exercise as a source of confidence, a coping mechanism for stress and an enjoyable lifelong habit."
Sarah Moore, PhD, Dept. of Therapeutic Recreation at Douglas College
At a Glance
Toddlers (2- to 3-Year-Olds)
Time: 90 to 180 total active minutes.
Focus: Spatial awareness, fundamental motor skills, coordination and problem solving.
Activities: Jungle-gym obstacle course, general playroom time.
Preschool Kids (4-Year-Olds)
Time: 180+ total active minutes.
Focus: Social skills, rule-following, hand-eye coordination and balance.
Activities: Freeze dance, fun relay races or throw-and-catch.
5- to 8-Year Olds
Time: 180+ total active minutes, including 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity and some light bodyweight strength training (three days a week).
Focus: Motor skills, coordination and strength.
Activities: Sports-like games, such as Frisbee™, hopscotch or balloon volleyball, and NTC For the Whole Family workouts.
9- to 12-Year Olds
Time: 180+ total active minutes, including 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity and some strength training (three days a week).
Focus: Neuromuscular coordination, sports skills (throwing, catching), confidence.
Activities: Driveway basketball, garden rounders, and NTC For the Whole Family Workouts.