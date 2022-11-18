How to Exercise After a Miscarriage, According to Experts

Dr Williams notes that it's typically OK to do some low-impact activity, like walking, in the days after a pregnancy loss. But for higher-impact workouts, talk with your doctor to make sure you're in the clear. Your clinician will likely consider how far along you were in the pregnancy, how the loss happened and whether you are still bleeding heavily, says Dr Williams. For instance, was the loss during the first trimester or later in the second or third? Did it require medication or a procedure? Did you have a C-section? All these variables will impact your recovery and how soon you can get moving again.

In general, says Dr Williams, people who miscarry in the first trimester can often return to their exercise routine within a week or two if the bleeding has stopped or become light spotting. But if you're still bleeding heavily, she says, hold off on vigorous exercise, since it could increase your risk of excessive bleeding or haemorrhaging.

For a third-trimester loss, Dr Williams says you may need to wait about three to four weeks before resuming high-energy workouts. And if you've had a C-section, she advises waiting a minimum of eight to 12 weeks before doing traditional abdominal exercises like planks, although breath-based deep core and pelvic floor recovery work is helpful (more on that below).