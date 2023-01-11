The Best Kids' Tracksuit Bottoms By Nike to Shop Now
Buying Guide
Kids' tracksuit bottoms can be worn from the sofa to the court. Check out the best Nike options to buy now.
Well-fitting, high-quality tracksuit bottoms are an essential piece of a child's wardrobe. The best tracksuit bottoms for kids are comfortable and functional, keeping them warm and secure as they hit the playground, playing field or anywhere in between.
Designed from soft, lightweight and sweat-wicking fabrics, kids' tracksuit bottoms by Nike offer versatility for a range of age groups and sizes. Whether the child in your life is busy building the biggest pillow fort ever or going all out in the back garden, there's something for every kid at Nike.
(Related: Keep Kids Cosy in These Nike Fleece Jackets)
Best Nike Unisex Tracksuit Bottoms
With unisex options available in three collections—Nike Sportswear, Air and Outdoor Play—there are several styles, patterns and fits to consider. For example, a pair of Nike Air older kids' tracksuit bottoms are bound to become an instant fave for any playdate, thanks to the soft fleece-lined fabric and an adjustable drawcord. Kids can keep their essentials in place with two side pockets and an additional one at the back for more storage.
Alternatively, if the kid in your life is interested in playing outside—even in brisk temperatures—the Nike Air winterized trousers will be a welcome addition to their wardrobe. These tracksuit bottoms feature a lightweight synthetic fill that traps heat, but not at the expense of bogging the child down as they leap and bound.
Best Nike Oversize Tracksuit Bottoms
The Nike Sportswear oversize trousers have the cosy factor covered. Their roomy fit gives off cool and relaxed vibes, while the soft French terry fabric offers additional comfort. The lightweight fabric moves sweat away from the skin for quick evaporation, helping kids stay dry and comfortable during every minute of play. The elastic waistband and drawcord provide a secure fit, as do the cuffed hems. The best part? They're roomy enough to throw on over leggings in the colder months.
(Related: 14 Back-to-School Clothing Essentials for Kids of All Ages)
Best Nike Boys' Tracksuit Bottoms
Whether the boy in your life is out playing or keeping it casual indoors, these minimalistic tracksuit bottoms made with Nike Therma-FIT Technology have them covered. The super-soft fleece fabric helps the wearer manage the body's natural heat, especially useful in cool temperatures. And the elastic drawstring waistband allows for an adjustable fit so kids feel snug and secure as they take on the day.
Best Nike Girls' Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear joggers and tracksuit bottoms offer everything a girl could want in a pair of trousers. Made primarily from cotton, the items in this soft and cosy collection of wide-legged tracksuit bottoms and fitted joggers boast an easygoing style. Though nearly every item under this collection exudes a comfy vibe, most can be dressed up or down. Stretchy elastic waistbands—and in some of the styles, drawcords—make the fit customisable. After all, choosing between a snug or loose fit is largely dependent on the adventures of the day.
(Related: The Best Nike Tracksuit Bottoms for Girls)
Words by Faith Brar