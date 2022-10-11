The Best Nike Golf Clothes for Kids
Buying Guide
Shop these Nike golf clothes for kids to ensure they're properly dressed for a full day on the green.
For kids who are ready to graduate from mini-golf to a round at the driving range or golf course, it's important to make sure they have the right gear. Many (but not all) golf courses have dress codes that require a collared shirt and joggers or a skirt. Before hitting the links, make sure you check whether the golf course has any dress-code requirements.
The best Nike golf clothing for kids is designed to meet the dress code at most golf courses, while also emphasising comfort and support. Check out these six Nike golf essentials for kids—they might just get a young player even more excited about the sport.
(Related: The Top 10 Nike Golf Gear Essentials for Beginners)
The Best Nike Golf Clothes for Kids
1.Nike Golf Tops and T-Shirts
From sustainable-material polos made from 100-percent recycled polyester to long-sleeve jumpers, Nike offers an array of options to keep kids comfortable from one round to the next.
Classic Nike golf shirts for kids are made from lightweight, breathable Nike Dri-FIT materials that wick moisture away from the skin. Stretchy materials help these garments move with ease as kids line up their shot and practise their swing.
Tip: it's typically recommended that golfers tuck their shirt into their golf trousers, shorts or skirt.
2.Nike Golf Bottoms
Nike kids' golf bottoms are designed to fit the standard dress code at golf courses, while providing functional comfort to answer the demands of the game.
For example, the Nike Club Skirt features inner shorts with flat seams that feel smooth on the skin, while the absence of a front seam helps stop them from riding up. There's also a low-profile pocket on one side of the inner shorts for stashing essentials. The lightweight, breezy fabric allows for freedom of movement and the Nike Dri-FIT Technology wicks away sweat.
And for kids who prefer trousers, opt for a pair of joggers or knee-length golf shorts made from performance-driven, sweat-wicking materials.
(Related: The Best Nike Golf Trousers for Any Condition on the Course)
3.Nike Golf Belts
A belt can help add style and function to a kid's golf outfit. The Nike Essentials golf belt for kids is stretchy and features reversible designs so kids can mix up the look. For a more traditional look, opt for the reversible golf belt with a brushed gunmetal buckle.
4.Nike Golf Gloves
A high-quality golf glove helps provide grip and protection, so kids can get the most out of their swing. With leather on the palm and perforated fabric for the back of the hand, Nike golf gloves are flexible, durable and well-ventilated.
(Related: How to Know if Wearing Golf Gloves Is Right for You)
5.Nike Golf Hats
A sun-protective cap is a golf-outfit staple. Nike golf hats offer features like embroidered eyelets for ventilation and sweat-wicking polyester fabric to keep kids cool and dry all day. Plus, they're adjustable, so you can get years of use out of them.
6.Nike Golf Shoes
Golf can involve lots of walking, especially for players who don't plan to use a golf buggy. When shopping for a pair of kids' golf shoes, look for features such as soft, lightweight cushioning, breathable uppers, traction underfoot and easy on-and-off design elements, like pull tabs.
The Nike Roshe G Jr golf shoes for kids have a simple, modern look and grippy traction on the outsole. The lightweight midsole offers cushion for all-day comfort and the mesh upper is breathable and secure on the foot. There's also an elastic gusset on the tongue to help keep out debris while walking on the course. This golf shoe comes in kids' sizes from 13.5 to 6.
Words by Hannah Singleton