How Short or Long Should a Workout Be?

When it comes to cardio, short workouts probably can't replace a full one. Research shows that your body needs sustained cardiovascular stress to develop aerobic fitness and even three 10-minute bouts spread throughout the day won't cut it. "If you have these very long recovery periods, your heart rate gets up transiently but it comes back down relatively quickly", says Martin Gibala, PhD, a professor at McMaster University in Ontario, who led the aforementioned study. "So spacing out that kind of cardiovascular challenge isn't as helpful".



Though you won't get a great cardio advance, studies suggest that exercise snacks can boost muscle strength and function and improve your chances of being healthy in the long run. In fact, researchers in New Zealand found that six one-minute bursts of intense activity close to mealtimes can help control blood sugar levels more effectively than a continuous 30-minute session, perhaps because the intense intervals better manage insulin sensitivity.



And a study at the University of Mississippi found that low-rep, superheavy lifts—like a one-rep max—can increase your strength by as much as doing four sets of eight to 12 reps does, likely because they throw different but equal stress on your muscles.



"When it comes to resistance exercise, the snack approach is likely to incur benefits close to a workout that you perform all together", says Gibala, who used the method himself to stay in shape when he couldn't get to the gym. For building strength, as long as the overall volume is the same, your body probably doesn't know the difference between a lifting circuit done at once or broken up throughout the day.