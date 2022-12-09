The Benefits of Squash, According to a Qualified Dietitian

Squash may be one of the most versatile vegetables out there. There are so many different varieties to enjoy (think: acorn, butternut, delicata, courgette and, yes, even pumpkin) and all are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, complex carbohydrates and fibre. There are many benefits of squash that are worth reaping.

A few standout benefits include those for skin health, blood sugar balance, immune-system support and prevention of chronic inflammation. Most squash has a yellow-orange-coloured flesh, due to a class of pigments called carotenoids. One of the most studied carotenoids is beta-carotene (a precursor to vitamin A), which has been investigated for its myriad positive effects on the body.

Thanks to the presence of beta-carotene and an assortment of vitamins and minerals, there are several benefits of squash. Below, you'll see reasons why adding a variety of the hearty vegetable to your plate more regularly can have big payoffs.