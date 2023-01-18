Battle Ropes: What They Are, Their Benefits and Exercises You Can Do

Battle ropes vary in size and width, typically 9 to 15 metres in length and 4 to 8cm in diameter. Use this information when you purchase battle ropes, or when figuring out which ones to use at the gym. Determining what size and weight combination depends on your current fitness level and that will require trial and error, Javens said.

The ropes will need to be tied or placed through an anchor that is connected to a wall or the ground. But, if you're training with them at home or in a makeshift gym, "you can get creative on how you do this with a pole, heavy kettlebell or official anchor", Javens said.

"Thicker ropes are generally heavier", Jeffers said, adding that "longer ropes usually help with fluidity of movement". If you want to focus on power during your workout, Jeffers recommended using a lighter option, as they can be moved more quickly than compared to a heavier option.

As it pertains to specific battle rope exercises, "one of the great benefits of using battle ropes is that there generally isn't a high skill level required to perform the exercises properly", Jeffers said.

For those who are just starting out, Jeffers recommended performing single-arm waves, double-arm waves and alternating waves (see instructions below) for a total of two to three sets at 30 seconds work intervals. As you progress, Jeffers suggested increasing the working time intervals to 60 to 90 seconds per movement, noting that the focus should be on maintaining your power output.

Generally, when it comes to increasing the difficulty of these exercises, Jeffers recommended upping the time intervals, challenging stability (like kneeling, balancing on one leg, or on a Bosu ball) and adding complementary movements such as lunges, burpees and speed skaters.

Javens offered another beginner-friendly workout: three to four sets of 20 seconds of single- and double-arm slams. Be sure to rest for at least 30 seconds between each set.

Looking for a more advanced version of this workout? Perform the same exercises while simultaneously doing squats or alternating reverse lunges. Try doing each exercise for three to four sets, working for 45 seconds and taking 15 seconds of rest. When it comes to your form, you'll want to engage your core and maintain an athletic stance (a soft bend in the knees, hips and back), Javens said. Depending on the exercise, you may need to tweak your form slightly, and if you're unsure about technique, consult a trainer.

Before jumping into any workout, it's important to warm your muscles up to prevent injury, prepare them for the movement patterns you'll be doing and get the most out of your routine. For the following exercises, Javens said to focus on warm-up movements that will target your chest, back, shoulders and triceps. Consider movements such as bodyweight flys, pull-apart flys with a resistance band, high-to-low planks and Y raises.