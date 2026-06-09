9 voetbaloefeningen: dribbelen, passen, schieten en conditie

In order to move the ball up the field (and eventually score), it’s critical to dribble quickly, pass to teammates with precision, and shoot with power and accuracy.

A ball bounces, has flexibility, and can be slick at times, so it’s important for players to learn the feel and nature of the ball. In order to master these skills, Fleming said he recommends practicing drills in four areas — conditioning, dribbling, passing, and shooting — two to three times per week, for anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes.

“Dribbling, passing, and shooting are all valuable assets in the game of soccer, and all build on each other,” Fleming said.

Beyond learning new drills, it’s key to practice consistency to see ongoing improvements. “If you’re consistent, you can expect to see improvements every three to four weeks in your ball control skills or touch, speed, and accuracy.”

Below, check out dribbling, shooting, passing, and conditioning drills from Fleming designed to improve performance on the soccer field.