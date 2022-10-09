Your adventurer will love outdoor exploration with the Nike Flex Advance SE. A wide opening and criss-crossing straps make these easy to slip on and off—perfect for kids who can't wait to get outside. Plus, this special edition encourages discovery and play through nature. Look closely to uncover fun details like little mushroom graphics. What else can your kid find?
Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Flex Advance SE.