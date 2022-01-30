The Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Socks bring comfort to your day with extra cushioning under the heel and forefoot and a snug, supportive arch band. Sweat-wicking power and breathability up top help keep your feet dry and cool to help push you through that extra set.
Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
5 Stars
T R. - 30 Jan 2022
Great socks, very comfortable. Good looking designs in the pack.