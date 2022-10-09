Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Dunk Low Retro

      Younger Kids' Shoes

      RM 255

      Your little superstar can rep an '80s hoops icon with the Nike Dunk Low Retro. Durable leather gives a classic court feel that kid can wear everywhere—from the cot to their favourite playground. The shoes' shape feels just like the original and fits into any kicks collection. This 'Argon Blue' edition brings back a special colourway from the early 2000s.

      • Colour Shown: Flash/Argon Blue/Flash/White
      • Style: DV2635-400

      Size & Fit

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 2-6 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dunk Low Retro.