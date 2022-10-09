Skip to main content
      Nike Dunk Low Retro

      Baby/Toddler Shoes

      RM 195

      Your little superstar can rep an '80s hoops icon with the Nike Dunk Low Retro. Durable leather gives a classic court feel that kids can rock everywhere—from the cot to their favourite playground. Bonus: parents might remember this special "Argon Blue" colourway from the early 2000s.

      • Colour Shown: Flash/Argon Blue/Flash/White
      • Style: DV2634-400

      Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 2-6 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dunk Low Retro.