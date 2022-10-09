Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Dunk High 85

      Men's Shoes

      RM 579

      Get back to the past with these coveted retros. Celebrating the '85 original, they bring back the shape that started the off-court revolution. With classic details and throwback hoops flair, they let you channel vintage style back onto the streets. The padded, high-top collar means you can take your game anywhere—in comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/University Red/Coconut Milk/Barely Rose
      • Style: DQ8799-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 2-6 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Dunk High 85.