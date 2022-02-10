The Nike Dri-FIT Strike Top features design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars. A slim, streamlined fit ensures that nothing comes between you and the ball, and sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you cool and composed while fine-tuning your skills.
5 Stars
Stevie G - 10 Feb 2022
Real as everly Like this top excellent quality and 5 star service
b20f999b-0fd5-4151-bc91-e7dfb71d595a - 30 Jan 2022
fitted look smooth strechy material very light in feel perfect fit great addition to strike football shorts
M A. - 21 Jan 2022
The best training top I have purchased