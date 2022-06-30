Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike Dri-FIT One

      Older Kids' (Girls') Tank

      RM 79

      A versatile top for any sport and activity? Yes, please. The Nike Dri-FIT One Tank is made for everything—from playtime to training. It's soft and lightweight with sweat-wicking support. To do it all, this is THE one. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: DH6599-010

      Size & Fit

      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 2-6 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      How This Was Made

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (1)

      5 Stars

      • HeatherA - 30 Jun 2022

        This top got delivered a little later than my other one I little see though but I think it is supposed to be like that Quality 10/10 overall 9.5/10