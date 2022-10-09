Skip to main content
      Nike Air More Uptempo '96

      Men's Shoes

      RM 749

      Bring original hoops style back to the streets with the Air More Uptempo. Crumpled leather accents and energetic pops of Action Grape put a fashion-forward twist on the '90s icon whose graffiti-styled graphics have always been a bold, off-court fave. Visible Air cushioning delivers the comfort you need, while elastic straps over the tongue keep your style sharp whether you rock them laced or unlaced.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Metallic Gold/Action Grape
      • Style: DV1879-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 2-6 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

