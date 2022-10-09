Throw tradition out the door? Never. Paying homage to both heritage and innovation, we've blended two icons to go beyond what's expected. Light, airy Flyknit in a subtle colour combo pairs beautifully with Air Max cushioning and rugged traction. Lace up and discover the comfort.
Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer.