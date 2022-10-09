Skip to main content
      RM 799

      The classic is back. Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetic, the Nike Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with head-turning style. The iconic raised side panels feature a rich mixture of premium materials while visible Air in the heel and forefoot cushions your every step.

      • Colour Shown: Grey Fog/Coconut Milk/Reflect Silver/Pink Foam
      • Style: DX2670-001

