Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetics, the Air Max 95 mixes unbelievable comfort with fast-paced style. The wavy side panels add natural flow to any outfit, while visible Nike Air in the heel and forefoot delivers performance comfort.
Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
5 Stars
4744800152 - 04 Jul 2022
Clean look great summer colorway. Definitely a cop!