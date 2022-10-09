Let opposites attract with the Nike Air Kukini. Bridging casual with technical, its stretchy neoprene-like fabric hugs your foot, while the caged support system adds a sporty finish (inspired by '90s ski suits). Visible Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of perfection.
Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Kukini SE.