Celebrate your fave pastime and rep your team in this fresh take on the AF-1. Soft leather lays the foundation for university-inspired colours—making it the perfect complement to your match-day 'fit. Plus, a padded collar brings the comfort. Lace up in touchdown style.
Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)
Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 High.