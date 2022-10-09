Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 High Original

      Women's Shoes

      RM 509

      Your shoe game just went atmospheric in this AF-1 High with sky-blue accents. The padded, high-cut collar and hook-and-loop closure keep you grounded just enough, while perforations and classic Air cushioning make you feel as though you're walking on clouds.

      • Colour Shown: White/Sail/University Blue
      • Style: DX3805-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of RM 400 or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 2-6 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns. Exclusions apply.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 High Original.