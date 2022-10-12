Unapologetic, powerful and downright heat for the streets—the Jordan x Bephies Beauty Supply collection delivers a transgressive take on hoops fashion. Tapping into the zeitgeist of the late '90s hoops scene, this newly released mixtape of pieces celebrates feminine strength and its many looks. From relaxed hoodies to a breezy slip dress and an athletics track outfit, each design redefines your off-court style by tapping into founder Beth Birkett's ethos of honouring the individual and involving community.