4. CAN MY YOGA BRA AND RUNNING BRA BE THE SAME THING?

Answer: Not really. First ask yourself, what’s a sports bra? Then remember it supports you differently



than a normal bra depending on both your size and your activity level. Let’s break it down.

Yoga is a low-impact activity while running is a high-impact activity—in other words, running can cause a

lot more bounce than yoga. Depending on your size, you might only need light support for yoga while

your best running bra might need to give you medium or high support.