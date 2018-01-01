ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

THE SPORTS BRA GUIDE

SHOP ALL
1-NavBG.jpg
3-copyblock.jpg

BRA FIT FINDER

3-copyblock.jpg

DON'T KNOW YOUR SIZE? Here's how to find it at home—all you need is a tape measure.

4-DontKnowYourSize.jpg
4-DontKnowYourSize.jpg

MEASURE YOUR BAND Wrap the tape around your ribs, just under your breasts. Make sure
the tape stays snug and parallel to the floor. Breathe in, out and
relax. Measure to the nearest 1/2 inch or centimetre.

MEASURE YOUR CUP Start at your breastbone and pull the tape across your nipple to where your
tissue ends—right under your armpit. Without squishing, keep the tape flush
with your skin. Now, measure to the nearest 1/2 inch or centimetre.

6-NeedMoreHelp.jpg

NEED MORE HELP? Whether you need light, medium or high support,
this is the most innovative selection of Nike
sports bras to date.

COMPARE SPORTS BRAS
WMNS_Social_icons.jpg

FOLLOW NIKE WOMEN

TRAINING SHOES

TRAINING CLOTHING

TRAINING GEAR

FEATURED

Loading