RUN 9:
TRACK ATTACKYOU KNOW HOW WE CAN TELL YOU’RE GETTING STRONGER?
You’re totally ready to hit the track. That’s right, that 400 meter (m) oval is for real runners.
You belong out there. Simply bring your running shoes and your confidence along.
You’ll find your fast on the track.
WHAT TO EXPECTTrack workouts are no joke. It’s not going to be the easiest of the 10 runs, but you’ve got this. It’s all
about pushing your pace for a short period of time, recovering after, and then walking away with more
speed than what you had when you arrived.
WORKOUTWarm up with 2 easy laps on the track. Then stretch. Run 200m at a hard, fast pace, followed by a
200m recovery walk or jog. Repeat 6 times. Cool down with 2 more relaxed, easy laps.
TIPIf you don’t have access to a track, find a flat stretch where you can do the following: Warm up with an
easy 5-minute run. Stretch. Follow with 1 minute at a hard, fast pace and recover for 1 minute.
Repeat 6 times. Cool down with a 5-minute jog.
NEXT RUN: RUN YOURepeat after us: “I am a RUNNER.” All there is to do now
is celebrate your stride with some freestyle miles.