ALL RUNNERS NEED
TO BE ATHLETESYOU GOTTA WORKOUT TO RUN FASTER, FITTER, STRONGER.
You’re six runs in (booyah), but guess what? You’re not just a runner. You’re an athlete.
Cross-training is a great way to take advantage of a Recovery Day.YOU’VE GOT TO DO MORE THAN RUN TO RUN BETTERFrom building a strong core, to strengthening your legs for those long strides, cross-training will help
you run better. We use the Nike+ Training Club workouts to make us stronger, faster and fitter runners. We
recommend working out with the NTC App on a Recovery Day or using a workout to complement your run.HERE ARE SOME NTC WORKOUTS TO GET YOU STARTEDTO BUILD STAMINA:FRESH HITAn introduction to high intensity interval training with moves that challenge every part of the body.CARDIO HUSTLE WORKOUTImprove reaction time and build lean muscle with power moves and stability work.TO STRETCH IT OUT, TRY:RUN READY YOGA WORKOUTBend, breathe and find your flow with this 6-minute yoga-inspired program to support your running.
This can be used before or after your workout.YOGA READY WORKOUTGo with the flow and explore posture and technique with this calm introduction to yoga.FOR A STRONGER CORE: CORE STABILITY WORKOUTThis focuses on your core and strengthens the muscles groups that support the hip joint,
helping to build strength for your stride.ABS AND ARMS WORKOUTThis strength-based workout incorporates drills focused on alternating upper and lower body muscle
groups while consistently activating the core.
NEXT ARTICLE: TURN YOUR FAQS INTO WTRSWhat the run? Let’s clear up some of those “frequently asked questions”
you may have as an up-and-coming running star.
RELATED ARTICLE: FIND YOUR EVEN FASTERYou’ve experimented going fast. Now it’s time to take it up a notch.
Here are some tips to help you stay up to speed.
READY SET GO: 10 RUN PLANThe number one rule of running is to run.
Sounds easy enough, right?