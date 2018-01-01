FORGET (ALMOST) EVERYTHING YOU'VE BEEN TOLD ABOUT HOW TO PICK
THE RIGHT PAIR OF RUNNING SHOES.
Typically when you go into a running store to buy a pair of shoes, they first ask you to hop on the treadmill and perform a quick gait
analysis to see what your feet are doing while you run. Do they roll inward just slightly (neutral)? Do they roll inward more than normal
(over-pronation)? Or do they roll outward (supination)? And what do your arches look like—are they flat, high, rigid and/or flexible?
The salesperson watching you then uses that information to "prescribe" a running shoe that could help "correct" your pronation issues. "Pronation is a natural movement that helps distribute the force of impact when you strike, and if you pronate normally [or have a neutral
gait] your loading system acts like a rubber band—it has an elastic effect and improves efficiency," says Nike Performance Council
Member Lance Walker, MS, PT, global performance director at Michael Johnson Performance (MJP). So the theory behind the in-store gait analysis originally was that if you were either an over-pronator (many runners fall into this category)
or a supinator, then specific shoes could theoretically help guide your feet back into a more neutral pattern, better aligning your feet with
the rest of your body as you run and thereby reducing your risk of injury in the process. The problem with this practice is that shoes do not
automatically change your pronation patterns (additional foot strengthening and mobility exercises are often needed as well), so using
that info alone to determine the style you select isn't always accurate. Plus, every runner's stride is his/her own. "The best predictor of staying healthy as a runner is choosing a shoe that's comfortable, not a shoe that's prescribed specifically for you
and uncomfortable," says Walker. "The science is supporting that now. If you forget the subjective (what feels good), it could create more
problems." In other words, you should opt for preference over prescription. Every time. "Ultimately, if you had an expert analyze your whole body's biomechanics, going up the entire kinetic chain, while you ran at various
speeds in various shoes, and he/she could tell you what (comfortable) pairs made you run the most efficiently overall, that would be
amazing," adds Walker. But just looking at your arch and/or pronation patterns doesn't paint the whole picture. We now know that figuring out one piece of a giant puzzle and then prescribing a solution for it is not an exact science. When opting for
extra cushioning over stability or flexibility in a shoe, there are a lot of variables to consider—whether your feet are flexible or rigid,
whether you're running 10 miles a week or 60 miles a week, whether you're prone to injury or not, etc.—and that information varies from
person to person. So you might as well try what seems like a good fit and feels best for you first (based off your own personal preference),
see how it goes and then take it from there.
Pronation (when your foot rolls inward slightly upon landing) is a natural
movement that helps distribute the force of impact when you strike. If you
pronate normally, you have a neutral gait.
QUICK RECAP
Over-pronation is when your foot rolls inward more than normal; supination is
when your foot rolls slightly outward when you strike.
For best results, use the information you have about yourself as a runner
to select shoes based on preference, or what feels the most comfortable
while you run, instead of just going off of a prescription.
WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERSRunning doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES.It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes ourentire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSESome days we’ll feel pushed. Some dayswe’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT.It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect isearned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM.With regular and consistent work, our weaknessescan become our strengths.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CANNot every run will be our farthest or fastest, but everyrun is an achievement and should be seen as such.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T.On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community.Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.