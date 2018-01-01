ADDED TO CART
HISTORY OF NIKE FOOTBALLX

METALLIC GOLD GRAIN/BLACK
MERCURIALX Oct 2015 | Style: 718774-206 Retired.

CR7 SAVAGE BEAUTY
MERCURIALX Nov 2015 | Style: 807566-018 Savage by name, savage by nature.
Inspired by the island of Madeira, designed
to help your small-sided game erupt. Retired.

CHALLENGE RED/WHITE
MAGISTAX Oct 2015 | Style: 718358-661 Retired.

BLACK/WHITE
HYPERVENOMX Oct 2015 | Style: 747486-016 Retired.

SQUADRON BLUE/BLACK-WHITE
MERCURIALX ELECTRO FLARE REMIXED Sep 2015 | Style: 718774-400 Retired.

HYPER GRAPE/BLACK-VOLT
HYPERVENOMX ELECTRO FLARE REMIXED Sep 2015 | Style: 747486-505 Retired.

DARK CITRON/BLACK-WHITE
MAGISTAX ELECTRO FLARE REMIXED Sep 2015 | Style: 718358-301 Retired.

MULTI-COLOR
MERCURIALX STREET PACK Jun 2015 | Style: 718776-010 Retired.

BLACK/WHITE-TURQUOISE BLUE
MAGISTAX STREET PACK Jun 2015 | Style: 718776-010 Retired.

BLACK/WHITE-TOTAL ORANGE
HYPERVENOMX STREET PACK Jun 2015 | Style: 747506-018 Retired.

KEY FEATURE: DYNAMIC FIT COLLAR For the playmaker, the MagistaX’s
Dynamic Fit Collar hugs players in,
locking them down in the boot to
create a heightened feel for the ball.

WOLF GREY/TOTAL ORANGE
HYPERVENOMX SILVER STORM REMIXED May 2015 | Style: 747486-080 Deadly agility made its Nike FootballX debut
with NIKESKIN technology, Phylon cushioning
and a Dynamic Fit Collar. Retired.

WOLF GREY/HYPER PINK
MERCURIALX SILVER STORM REMIXED May 2015 | Style: 718774-060 Retired.

WOLF GREY/TURQUOISE BLUE
MAGISTAX SILVER STORM REMIXED May 2015 | Style: 718358-040 Retired.

CR7 SILVERWARE
MERCURIALX Apr 2015 | Style: 805030-014 Inspired by Cristiano’s relentless pursuit of
success, designed to make your small-sided
play shine. Retired.

BRIGHT CRIMSON/BLACK
MERCURIALX Apr 2015 | Style: 718774-660 Retired.

KEY FEATURE: BRIO CABLES Brio cables are knitted into the
MercurialX upper for enhanced
lockdown and explosive speed.

KEY FEATURE: FOOTBALL REMIXED In 2014, Nike introduced Magista and Mercurial
Superfly, the first 11-a-side football boots to
incorporate Nike’s groundbreaking Flyknit
technology. In 2015, NikeFootballX emerged,
featuring the remixed MagistaX and MercurialX,
exclusively designed for the small-sided game.

BLACK/WHITE-ANTHRACITE
MERCURIALX Mar 2015 | Style: 718776-018 Retired.

