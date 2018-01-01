KYRIE IRVINGKyrie is the ultimate creator on the court. Through his style of play, he is well respected. His peers see
him as shifty, unpredictable and unmatched when it comes to stopping and starting in an instant.
FIND YOUR GROOVE:
KYRIE 4A smothering defence can wreak havoc on your game,
causing the court to feel congested.
All you want is what Kyrie wants—space to crossover,
to cut, to spin, to step back—space to get a bucket.
All you need is what Kyrie has—the cut-sharpening,
defender-shaking decoupled outsole of the Kyrie 4.
KYRIE 4 'THINK TWICE'Kyrie knows that to shock the world, you need a fearlessness that challenges conventional wisdom. Having
a mind of your own creates open conversations and imaginative discussions. 'Think Twice' honours
Kyrie's personal philosophy of 'Just Be You', and his belief that you need to challenge
yourself to look beyond the horizon of what you already think and know.