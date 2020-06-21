Become a Better Runner Without Running

02. Keep a Running Log

This is more about journaling than tracking miles on an app. "A running log is an opportunity for you to sit down and actually record what happened and what you learnt from a run", says Bennett. "It's not about the numbers, it's about recording your running story".



Think of it like this: Maybe you went out for a 5-mile run and felt sluggish. But then you flip back a few weeks in your log and see that you only used to be able to run 2 and a half miles, full stop. The realisation that, even on a tough day, you went twice as far—and maybe even a little faster, and with a better attitude—is a powerful motivator. You can't get that kind of emotional insight from scrolling through data on a fitness tracker.



03. Shift Your Mindset

Life gets in the way, and your goals as a runner can get sidetracked. But if you're beating yourself up because you didn't or can't get out and run, you're not helping yourself get any closer to your goals. Instead, acknowledge that things come up, and talk to yourself like you're talking to a teammate or someone you care about, says Bennett.



"Every time you start a run, within the first minute, tell yourself that you're a badass", he says. "It's not easy to start a run, in good times or bad". Positive self-talk is a skill that you learn, and one you can practise even when you're not running. That stronger mindset will come with you on every run, now and in the future.