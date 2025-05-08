Unleash your inner KD with the Nike KD18
Product news
Nodding to Kevin Durant's one-of-a-kind performance and style, the Nike KD18 maximises comfort and control in a fusion of basketball heritage and footwear innovation.
Kevin Durant is a master of his craft. Possessing one of the most unique and spectacular all-round skill sets ever seen on the court, KD continuously evolves his game with an effortless efficiency that stands the test of time.
A performer of this magnitude needs footwear worthy of greatness. The Nike KD18 is a tribute to its namesake. More than just a basketball shoe, it's a performance tool that encapsulates Durant's style, fuelling basketball culture with the latest Nike innovations and a modern aesthetic.
Comfort and control from tip-off to buzzer
Featuring a new construction that keeps the foot locked down for game-changing control and comfort, this signature shoe is designed to help players at any level channel their inner KD and elevate their game.
The big differentiator on the KD18 is midfoot stability. It's a sneaker that keeps your feet secure during explosive movements, without sacrificing flexibility. Whether you're driving to the rack or pulling up for a jumper, the locked-down feel gives you the confidence to play at high velocity.
A reinforced base with the latest in Nike cushioning technology lends balance and stability to support the quick first steps and smooth landings players need. Paired with Air Zoom units in the toe and heel, the underfoot construction offers a familiar fit for fans of previous editions in Durant's collection.
"There's an expectation that you're going to get ultimate performance and comfort from every shoe in KD's signature line", said Ross Klein, senior director, Nike Men's Basketball Footwear Product Design. "The opportunity with this silhouette is to help KD get to his next step, and the locked-down midfoot and great underfoot traction give him and the hoopers who wear his shoe the confidence they need to get to their spot".
Lock in, take over
The KD18 helps hoopers who want to play like Durant feel at one with their footwear—promoting game-changing movement and record-breaking performance.
Durant's on-court trademark is his ability to dominate the game from any position, anywhere on the floor, at any time. This shoe is engineered for that kind of versatility. Its best-in-class cushioning system absorbs impact and propels rapid lift-off, enabling a quick pull-up for three or slash to the rim.
Matching the sense of effortlessness at the centre of KD's game, the shoe's traction pattern promotes seamless cuts and drives for players who live to attack the basket. Lightweight materials translate to conserving more energy over the course of the game, helping keep legs fresh for crunch time.
Performance plus swagger
While the KD18 was built to power Durant's performance and playing style, it doesn't sacrifice on looks. The silhouette honours basketball sneaker heritage with a modern aesthetic inspired by an unlikely source. Shouting out the Nike Terra Humara trail runner of the late 1990s, the KD18 blends Nike nostalgia with Durant's contemporary taste, creating a canvas for bold colour and material expression.
It's a sneaker that turns heads both on and off the court, making it a statement piece whether you're in the game or just repping a player's mindset on the street.
The KD18 debuted ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the Nike Black Label Collection, with an initial release of just 1,988 pairs hitting retail—an homage to Durant's birth year. If you're looking to lace up like KD, additional styles and colourways became available globally between April and May 2025.
Step into the Nike KD18 and catch a glimpse of Kevin Durant's greatness.
Frequently asked questions
How much does the KD18 cost?
The KD18 comes in adult sizes at $160. Prices may vary as colourways and styles become available. Shop the Nike Kevin Durant product line for updates.
When was the Nike KD18 released?
The KD18 was unveiled ahead of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco as part of the Nike Black Label Collection of basketball footwear. Only 1,988 pairs were made available at retail, coinciding with the year Durant was born. The silhouette became available globally in additional colourways between April and May of 2025.
Where can I buy the Nike KD18 Black Label edition?
As part of its Black Label Collection of signature shoes, Nike has released exclusive footwear for basketball stars Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Ja Morant, Devin Booker, Victor Wembanyama, Sabrina Ionescu and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The KD18 'Black Label' is available at select Nike Basketball retailers, in store, online and at Nike.com.