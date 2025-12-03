Devin Booker Enters the Next Chapter of His Nike Story With the Book 2
Product news
The NBA All-Star's second signature shoe and apparel collection blends vintage styling with contemporary elements and innovative performance technologies—resulting in a reflection of his personal style and standout career with the Phoenix Suns.
- Devin Booker's second signature shoe, the Nike Book 2, is a modern take on classic basketball shoe styling, ideal for both the court and the street.
- The Nike Book 2 features a low profile for a close-to-the-court feel without sacrificing comfort.
- Combining retro and modern characteristics, the Book 2 apparel collection celebrates basketball culture, Booker's career achievements with the Phoenix Suns, and his personal style.
- Look for the Book 2 footwear and apparel launch on Nike.com and select retailers in January 2026.
Devin Booker's next chapter with Nike has begun. The Phoenix Suns star player is releasing his second Nike signature shoe, the Book 2, with an accompanying apparel line. The long-awaited follow-up shoe to the Nike Book 1 is a modern take on retro Nike basketball shoes. Its design elements draw inspiration from Booker's personal style, celebrate the star player's successes with the Phoenix Suns and nod to the desert city where he built his career.
Key to the design of the Book 2 and Booker's vision is its low profile. "A big thing for me was feeling the court and being a bit lower to the ground," he says. And, thanks to a strategic combination of Nike basketball performance footwear technologies, the Book 2 does not sacrifice comfort for innovation.
Like its predecessor, the Book 2 masks its performance technologies behind a classic, no-frills exterior. The result is a basketball shoe that is equally at home on the court or on the street. Says Ben Nethongkome, lead designer of Devin Booker footwear: "Because we removed materials to get lower to the ground, we were able to move the Air Zoom unit from the heel to the forefoot—achieving Devin's desired feel and performance at a lighter weight."
"A lot of inspiration came from classic shoes," says Booker. "One that comes to mind for me is the Air Zoom Spiridon. With the early styles, I wanted to pay homage to Phoenix by starting with orange and black for the Phoenix and Rising colourways, giving fans something to rock at each game".
The Nike Book 2 blends old and new design features. Its inspiration draws on old-school Nike basketball models enhanced with a present-day twist. For example, the durable outsole of the Nike Book 2 features a herringbone traction pattern modeled after the Nike Air Force 1 but with a wider, more supportive base for added stability.
The Nike Book 2 keeps things exciting by offering both retro and more current design options. Two models feature a lightweight, webbed-mesh upper similar to the original Nike Air Zoom Spiridon from 1997, while the others display a more contemporary look with a new molded upper that provides the same midfoot support and similar locked-in fit to the distinctive Nike basketball shoe.
The Phoenix Suns guard added intricate design elements to his signature shoe to continue telling his story. For example, the outsole of the Book 2 features a cactus-inspired desert motif clearly referencing Phoenix, Arizona, the city where Booker made his mark in the NBA. In addition, the Book 2's selection of colourways references the superstar's rise from college basketball standout to Phoenix Suns NBA All-Star.
This storytelling is also seen in the Book 2 apparel collection, an exciting addition that celebrates basketball culture, desert life and Booker's achievements with the Phoenix Suns. Constructed from premium, heavyweight fabrics and finished with laser etching for a sun-faded appearance, the eight versatile pieces range from T-shirts to coordinating sets. Each item from the collection—including a long-sleeved T-shirt honouring Devin's beloved dog, Haven, and a cutoff top with a raw edge created to the Nike signature athlete's exact specifications—tells a piece of the basketball star's story through close attention to detail.
Nike Book 2 footwear and apparel will be released in January 2026 on nike.com and at select retail locations.