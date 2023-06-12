How to Clean Sunglasses in 4 Easy Steps

Over time, sunglasses are bound to pick up dust, sweat, grime and smudges, but with proper cleaning techniques, they can easily be returned to pristine condition. While wiping the lenses on your clothing might seem like the quickest and most convenient option to clean them, there's a better way. All you need is a microfibre cloth, washing-up liquid and some running water.

Taking a few extra moments to properly clean sunglasses will help avoid unintentional damage, scratches or erosion of any UV-protective coating. If you're setting out to de-smudge a pair of polarised sunglasses, blue-light glasses or eyewear of any kind, follow these easy cleaning tips to keep your glasses spotless.

(Related: What Are Polarised Sunglasses, and Do You Need Them? Experts Weigh In)