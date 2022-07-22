7 Variations of Glute Bridges That Will Shake Up Your Next Workout

Relatively accessible and low-impact, glute bridges are a great addition to just about any strength routine. And there's no shortage of variations to try—many target all three major muscle groups in your glutes. These moves also recruit your hamstrings and abdominal muscles, as well.

"Bodyweight glute bridges from the floor are a great start for people who haven't done much glute training", said James Shapiro, MS and a NASM-CPT. Eventually, you'll want to progress to more challenging variations to continue seeing progress in strength and muscle, he noted.

Below, Shapiro and Vanessa Windt, an ISSA-CPT, rounded up seven glute bridge variations to test out in your upcoming workouts. But before diving into that, here's a brief recap on how to do basic bodyweight glute bridges:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet hip-width apart on the floor.

Tuck your pelvis slightly and brace your abdominal muscles.

Gently press into your heels as you lift your pelvis towards the ceiling, keeping your upper body on the ground.

Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement.

Slowly lower your pelvis to the floor.

"It's important that your glutes are the main working muscle and not your lower back", Windt said. To ensure this, make sure you don't arch your back at any point during the exercise. Instead, keep your core engaged and tight, pelvis slightly tucked and spine neutral.

(Related: So, What's a Callisthenics Workout, Anyway?)

If you feel the exercise more in your quadriceps (the muscles in the front of your thighs) than your glutes, your feet might be too close to your body or you may be pushing off with your toes, Windt said. To avoid this, make sure you're pushing off with your heels and that your knees form a 90-degree angle in the top position.

Once you've perfected bodyweight glute bridges, level up with these variations.