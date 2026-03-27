Best Exercises for Toning Inner Thighs

Are you strengthening your inner thighs on leg day? Your inner thigh muscles, which largely consist of your hip adductors, help you power through every stride, squat, jump and side-to-side motion. Training these muscles enhances lower-body strength, improves balance and coordination and supports better movement in sports and everyday life.

"The adductors don't just pull your legs towards your midline", says Waz Ashayer, NASM-certified personal trainer and BODi Super Trainer. "They also play a key role in activities like running, changing direction, agility and even balance when performing any single-leg movement".

The following inner-thigh strengthening exercises target your adductors, using just your body weight or light resistance. They're designed to fit into your leg day routine or when you want to squeeze in a quick midday workout at home.