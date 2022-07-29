Can You Put Sneakers in the Washing Machine? Here’s How to Wash Your Nikes

To pre-treat sneaker stains before fully washing them, you can create a mild, homemade solution by mixing ½ cup of water with a tablespoon of bicarbonate of soda. Or, if you have white vinegar on hand, you could use ¼ cup water and ¼ cup vinegar, plus the tablespoon of bicarbonate of soda.

With a clean toothbrush, wet the bristles and dip it in some bicarbonate of soda. Gently rub it into the stain, wait about 10 to 15 minutes, then wipe it off with a clean, damp microfibre cloth or towel.

Tip: You can treat stains on your clothing using this same method.

If the bottom treads on your tennis shoes are caked with mud or have small pieces of gravel or other items in hard-to-reach crevices, grab a soft-bristled brush, some mild detergent and warm water to scrub them out. Then, rinse them with water.