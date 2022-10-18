The Best Nike Sports Bras for Yoga

How to Choose the Right Nike Sports Bra for Yoga
Buying Guide
Find the best fit with these tips.
Whatever the purpose of your yoga practice, finding your flow is the key to any session. Frequently, instructors tell students to settle into a pose as deeply as they feel comfortable—or to modify a complex move to a gentler one.
Finding a customised fit can also apply to yoga attire—and yoga sports bras are no exception, said Tara Sweeney, a Nike sports bra technical designer.
"Don't feel boxed in by how the bras are classified", she said. "If you feel most comfortable doing yoga in a high-support bra rather than a low-support one, then do it".
Sweeney explained that finding the best sports bra for yoga might require trying on a variety of types. "Sports bras aren't one-style-suits-all", she said. Their fit can vary based on your breast size, body type and what level of support you prefer.
Read on to find the best Nike yoga sports bra based on your individual style and comfort preferences.
(Related: How to Find the Right Nike Sports Bra Size for You)
Best Yoga Sports Bra for a Light, Non-Constricting Feel: Nike Alate
1.For a High Neckline: Nike Yoga Alate Curve
- Wide straps provide even pressure across shoulders.
- Racerback design allows shoulder blades to move with freedom.
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology keeps sweat from accumulating on the skin.
2.For Light Padding and Adjustable Straps: Nike Yoga Alate Versa
- Fabric is high-stretch, allowing for extra freedom.
- 'No-pinch' bottom gently wraps around the ribcage.
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you dry.
3.For a Longer Torso Section: Nike Alate Solo
- A longer silhouette and scooped neck give this bra a tank-top-like look and feel.
- Silky InfinaSoft fabric hugs the skin.
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology deflects any dampness.
(Related: The Best Plus-Size Sports Bras From Nike)
Best Yoga Sports Bra for a Snug Fit: Nike Swoosh
If you want minimal breast movement throughout your yoga practice, the Nike Swoosh Yoga Sports Bras are ideal. That's because their fabric provides extra compression and stitching meant to more closely hug the body. Shop from these two varieties:
1.For a High Neckline: Nike Yoga Swoosh High-Neck Sports Bra
- Keyhole design down the back helps keep you cool.
- Smooth fabric is firm enough to keep breasts from moving.
- Special inner pocket lining can hold a phone or keys after class.
2.For Adjustable Straps: Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
- Tight fit compresses around the chest and midsection.
- Strappy back with minimal material allows the shoulder blades to move freely.
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps with sweat evaporation.
Best Yoga Sports Bra for Your Style: Nike Indy
Similar to Alate bras, Nike Indy bras allow the breasts to move naturally. The big difference: this variation is designed to be a bit more playful, expressive and colourful—so you're likely to find one that matches your style. Try one of these three variations:
1.For a Unique Neckline: Nike Yoga Indy
- A separation of materials provides a high neckline with extra airflow to the chest.
- Thin Infinalon fabric gently contours to the chest.
- Two sets of straps allow for a customised fit.
2.For Extra Moisture-Wicking Abilities: Nike Yoga Dri-FIT ADV Indy
- Non-padded design means minimal material.
- Silky fabric lays flat against the skin.
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology ensures a dry session.
3.For Lightweight Comfort: Nike Indy Luxe
- Luxe fabric minimises distractions.
- Sewn-in pad removes the need for frequent adjustments.
- Bonded seams are smooth (and barely visible).
Words by Julia Sullivan, ACE-certified trainer