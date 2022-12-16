The Best Fleece Jackets by Nike
Buying Guide
Shop the top fleece jackets by the brand, including the latest outdoorsy styles and comfy layers for everyday wear.
With more heft than a hoodie or sweatshirt but less bulk than a winter parka, fleece jackets make for a versatile, casual and fluffy layer to throw on in chilly weather.
Nike fleece jackets can be found in a variety of designs and for multiple types of weather, occasions and wearers. Find your ideal Nike fleece jacket with this guide.
5 Types of Nike Fleece Jackets to Check Out
1. Fleece Jackets for Wet Weather
Bundle up for cold and wet weather with a Nike wet-weather fleece jacket. These jackets are made from water-repellent fabrics, like nylon, that help shield the wearer from moisture.
Many wet-weather fleece jackets also feature water-resistant pockets and a full-zip design that ensures water doesn't get inside. And, like all Nike fleece jackets, they're created for cosiness with a lightweight, fleece lining inside.
2. Fleece Jackets for Cold Weather
Nike offers several cosy fleece jackets for cold weather, including Nike Sportswear fleece jackets, which are designed to keep wearers warm without adding bulk, making them ideal for layering.
For example, Nike Tech Fleece jackets and hoodies can be worn as an outer fleece layer on mild-weather days or can be layered underneath insulative winter jackets in colder temperatures.
3. Nike ACG Fleece Jackets
Nike All Conditions Gear (ACG) fleece jackets are ideal for playing in the snow or hiking in rugged, wintry conditions. That's because each garment in the collection is engineered with certain traits—like waterproof outer shells and ultra-insulative inner linings—to stay tough against all types of weather.
4. Fleece Jackets Made From Sustainable Materials
Nike fleece jackets made from sustainable materials contain all the major hallmarks of a great fleece jacket—comfort, durability and insulation. And they're also manufactured with sustainable materials, including recycled polyester derived from plastic bottles and re-purposed nylon, which comes from a variety of materials like carpet and used fish nets.
5. Fleece Jackets for Kids
Whatever the weather (or occasion), little ones can stay warm and ready for school or sports with a Nike fleece jacket. Find styles that feature matt outer shells to keep kids dry in storms, multiple zip pockets for storing essentials and lightweight designs for layering.
Words by Julia Sullivan