How to Pick the Best Nike Running Jacket for Cold Weather

Winter running can be enjoyable when you have cold-weather gear to withstand the conditions. The right running jacket should provide much-needed warmth while maintaining breathability and protection from the elements.

Pair your jacket with waterproof running shoes and winter gear, like running gloves and a headband, and you'll be prepared to hit the streets or trail—whatever the weather. Here is a round-up of the best cold-weather running jackets and gilets by Nike, plus a few important considerations when looking to invest in a new winter running jacket.

(Related: What to Wear for Outdoor Winter Workouts)