The Best Nike Basketball Hoodies to Shop Now
Buying guide
Check out the top Nike Basketball hoodies to wear on and off the court.
Whether it's for wearing during pre-game drills, keeping warm on the bench or repping your favourite team or player, Nike Basketball hoodies are designed with a kicked-back and casual look—all with the benefits that players want from high-performance athletic apparel.
These pullover and zip-up basketball hoodies by Nike feature premium, sweat-wicking materials and a loose, roomy fit, so players can hit a 3-point shot or make a free throw with full upper-body mobility and comfort.
Nike offers an extensive assortment of basketball hoodies in game-ready materials and fits to keep hoopers warm and well-dressed on and off the court. Check out the top Nike Basketball hoodies below.
5 Key Styles of Nike Basketball Hoodies
1. Nike Dri-FIT Basketball Hoodies
For performance on the court, a basketball hoodie made from moisture-wicking materials is essential. Once the body is warmed up, players don't want to be weighed down by a damp and sweaty basketball hoodie.
Nike Dri-FIT material helps disperse moisture across the surface of the fabric for quick evaporation, helping keep basketball players cool and dry once they work up a sweat.
Many Nike Basketball hoodies are constructed with Nike Dri-FIT Technology, including classic fleece silhouettes and ultra-soft, French terry styles.
(Related: Every position in basketball, explained)
2. Nike Therma-FIT Basketball Hoodies
For outdoor pick-up games in chilly conditions, look for a hoodie made with Nike Therma-FIT Technology. This fabric is engineered to help regulate body heat and keep players warm without overheating.
The Nike Therma-FIT ADV APS hoodie, for example, serves as a lightweight and breathable layer that packs in warmth, and it features side zips that players can unzip to increase ventilation once the game heats up.
3. Kobe Bryant basketball hoodies
For those looking to be inspired by greatness, check out the Kobe Bryant apparel line. Nike offers Therma-FIT and Dri-FIT hoodie options for those looking for an extra layer while battling the elements. Kids options are also available for budding ballers.
4. Nike A'One hoodie
Nike has unveiled the highly anticipated A'One Collection, designed in collaboration with WNBA star A'ja Wilson. The collection features a range of apparel, including the standout A'One hoodie, which combines bold aesthetics with premium comfort. Roomy and satin-lined, the hoodie showcases Wilson's signature style with personalised design elements that pay homage to her family and roots. The A'One Collection, set to release in May 2025, aims to inspire the next generation of athletes by offering high-performance gear that reflects Wilson's confidence and passion.
5. Big-and-Tall Basketball Hoodies
For ballers who shop big-and-tall sizes, Nike offers plenty of basketball hoodies. In men's Nike tops, styles marked "tall" are 1.75 inches (or 4.5 centimetres) longer in length than standard-size tops, and the sleeve length is adjusted depending on the silhouette.
You can find Nike Basketball hoodies in sizes XS to 4XL Tall. For more information on sizing, check out Nike size charts.
Words by Emily Shiffer