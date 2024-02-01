Nike debuts groundbreaking technology with launch of Air Max Dn shoe

"We call it 'dynamic motion'", says Reggie Hunter, product director for Nike Lifestyle Footwear. "The independent setup of the chambers means that the Air unit can respond to the load of your body with each step. The feeling of heel-to-toe movement is seamless because the Air unit is interacting in real time with your foot and moves with you. The Air Max Dn was the first time we were able to unlock that feeling".

Digital capabilities like Finite Element Analysis helped teams to test the Dn's Air unit more quickly and accurately before making prototypes for real-life testing in the lab. When assessing the Air unit's durability, for instance, the team could digitally simulate a year's worth of wear and tear on the shoe in just a few hours. Ultimately, Nike designers, engineers and scientists collaborated to provide all-day comfort and style—prioritising strong structure and support to create a shoe that provides traction and durability.

Yet, the Nike team knew the feeling of Dynamic Air underfoot couldn't be the shoe's only hallmark. The look of the shoe had to be fresh and bold, something Air Max lovers haven't seen before.

"We recognise today's youth dresses from head to toe rather than once upon a time sneaker enthusiasts dressing from toe to head", says DePaul Williams, product associate for Nike Lifestyle Footwear. "So, as expected, you will see more energetic colourways but also colours that make it easy to style and add dimension to the wardrobe".