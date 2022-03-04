Con algo de nostalgia por los años 90, combinamos detalles clásicos como el logotipo de Nike Air Futura con una confección en paneles para darle al Nike Air Crew un look mejorado. Esta capa de tejido Fleece cálida presenta una combinación de detalles estampados.
5 Estrellas
Syrena - 04 mar 2022
This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.