      Nike Air

      Sudadera de cuello redondo de tejido Fleece cepillado en la parte posterior para hombre

      $1,154
      $1,649
      30% de descuento

      Con algo de nostalgia por los años 90, combinamos detalles clásicos como el logotipo de Nike Air Futura con una confección en paneles para darle al Nike Air Crew un look mejorado. Esta capa de tejido Fleece cálida presenta una combinación de detalles estampados.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Hueso claro
      • Estilo: DM5207-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla M y mide 1.85 m
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación relajada y cómoda

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Evaluaciones (1)

      5 Estrellas

      • Comfy!!

        Syrena - 04 mar 2022

        This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
