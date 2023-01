Duncanson1990 - 23 nov 2022

These hoodies are great. Soft and comfortable to wear. They have a nice graphic design to them. While I didn’t mind the scuba neck on previous models I’m glad it’s gone. Also the new front pocket is nice being a bit deeper to hold stuff so it doesn’t fall out. Would like to see more colors with this design like University Red or Game Royal. The zipper on the shoulder feels so unnecessary.