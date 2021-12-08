Los shorts Nike AeroSwift te preparan para la carrera.Ligeros y transpirables, cuentan con un práctico bolsillo para artículos más pequeños. Este producto está confeccionado con al menos un 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
4.2 Estrellas
E A. - 08 dic 2021
Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them
Working Mama - 03 dic 2021
Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.
MotherHen - 20 nov 2021
I tried the mens Aerofit 2 short. I was really impressed with the materials, they had a comfortable waist band. The fit was not best. I do have large thighs and the fabric simply spread and had very little coverage. I would not suggest if you have large thighs.