      Los shorts Nike AeroSwift te preparan para la carrera.Ligeros y transpirables, cuentan con un práctico bolsillo para artículos más pequeños. Este producto está confeccionado con al menos un 75% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Blanco
      • Estilo: CJ7837-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla M y mide 1,91 m
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación relajada y cómoda
      • Largo de la entrepierna: 6 cm (talla M)

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envíos gratuitos en compras superiores a $999.

      • Debido a las medidas actuales para proteger la seguridad de los empleados de nuestro centro de distribución con motivo del COVID-19, las entregas pueden presentar un retraso. Puedes consultar el estatus de tu pedido aquí.
      • Envíos y devoluciones gratis para miembros de Nike.

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado utilizado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. Luego, a partir de los pellets, se fabrica un hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos para proporcionar un rendimiento óptimo con un menor impacto en el medio ambiente.
      • Además de reducir los desechos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta en un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera un promedio de 1000 millones de botellas de plástico anualmente de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (31)

      4.2 Estrellas

      • Not cheap but good shorts

        E A. - 08 dic 2021

        Good fit, light weight and well cut. A bit expensive but glad I bought them

      • Small shorts even smaller than expected

        Working Mama - 03 dic 2021

        Was nice to have the open vent for running but the cut of the short was even smaller than expected. Reasonable quality, not the best, not the worst. Good for travel exercise.

      • Nice short, needs more

        MotherHen - 20 nov 2021

        I tried the mens Aerofit 2 short. I was really impressed with the materials, they had a comfortable waist band. The fit was not best. I do have large thighs and the fabric simply spread and had very little coverage. I would not suggest if you have large thighs.

